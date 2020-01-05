Former U.S. hostages in Iran say Trump’s bellicose threats revive their 1979 trauma

President Trump warned Iran late Saturday that if it retaliated against the U.S. for killing Gen. Qassem Suleimani — one of Iran’s highest-level military figures — it would come to deeply regret it.

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge,” Trump wrote. “Let this serve as a warning that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago.”

In making such bellicose threats, Trump has resurfaced deep-seated wounds from the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979-81.

Even though four decades have passed since Iranian protesters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took 52 Americans hostages, resulting in a 444-day ordeal, those deep-seated wounds continue to haunt Americans and is viewed by many as a watershed moment that reshaped U.S.-Iran relations. The two countries cut off formal diplomatic relations in 1980.

“By raising the idea of targeting 52 cultural sites, it seems to me Trump wants to dig into the resentment that the American public has about the hostage crisis,” said Ali Akbar Mahdi, a sociology professor at Cal State Northridge. “The American public has not forgotten the trauma of that. It’s always a reservoir that could be used for whatever political gain could be made from Iran.”

Indeed, for some survivors of the hostage crisis, the flaring of tensions and drumbeat of war in the days after the storming of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by pro-Iranian militia has stirred emotions in ways that they said they haven’t experienced in many years.

“The moment I heard it happened I couldn’t help but flashback to what happened to us,” said Mark J. Lijek, one of six Americans who managed to evade capture and take refuge at the Canadian Embassy,

Still, not all surviving members of the hostage crisis agree that the U.S. stands to benefit from Trump’s assassination of Suleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force, the foreign-facing arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Revolutionary Guards’ influential Quds Force , the foreign-facing arm of Iran’s security apparatus, melding intelligence work with a military strategy of nurturing proxy forces across the world.

William J. Daugherty, a 72-year-old former C.I,.A. case officer who lives in Georgia, said he doesn’t believe Iran’s proxy war capability has taken a hit because of Suleimani’s death.

“Suleimani has already been replaced,” Daugherty noted. “I’m not sure killing him will have any positive result.”

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have been rising ever since Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Those tensions increased following a dangerous tit-for-tat between the U.S. and Iran in recent months, eventually culminating in the U.S. airstrike last week that killed Suleimani.

Mahdi, the sociology professor, said although Suleimani’s death does not necessarily cripple Iran’s ability to cultivate its proxy groups across the Middle East, the general was the highest-level target that the U.S. had struck since the establishment of the Islamic Republic. As such, it represents a significant intensification of the worsening relationship between Iran and the United States. It could also lead Iran to intensify its efforts to develop nuclear weapons, and

“The symbolic significance is very high,” Mahdi said.

Indeed, the reverberations of Suleimani’s death has swept the nation: Iranians are are in the midst of three days of national mourning, and red flags have been raised throughout the country, a symbolic gesture meant to unify the country’s most pious Shiites to fight back against the U.S.

Those in the U.S. who have arguably been burdened most by the weight of recent events are Iranian Americans and survivors of the hostage crisis.

For Lijek, the images pro-Iranian militia storming walls of the U.S. embassy compound and setting a guardhouse on fire took reminded him of that fateful morning on Nov 4., 1979 when, as a 29-year-old American Citizens Service officer, he watched Iranian protesters storm the 27-acre compound that surrounded the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

“It put me back in that mindset...especially the first couple hours when you don’t know what’s happening.”

A day later, when news broke that the U.S. took out Suleimani, Lijek wasn’t surprised by Trump’s strong response.

“Part of me says: You don’t miss a chance to get someone like him,” he said of the general.

Barry Rosen, who was a 23-year-old press attaché at the time when the U.S. Embassy in Tehran was overrun by protesters, said the recent events have felt like an emotional roller coaster.

“It’s been the closest emotional feeling to 1979 for me given the fact that Iraq is so influenced by Iran,” said Rosen.

Now 75, Rosen was at home in New York City watching NBC with his wife, Barbara, when he saw images of protesters attacking the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. “I told my wife ‘not again,’” he said. When he heard of Suleimani’s death the next day, his attention turned to current American prisoners detained in Iran.

“I fear that now the American prisoners will not be freed for a long while,” he said.

