Trump to attend antiabortion rally in Washington this week

The White House says President Trump will become the first president to attend the annual antiabortion gathering in Washington called the March for Life.

Trump has made it a priority to embrace social conservatives, particularly on the issue of abortion. In past years, he has sent members of his administration to speak at the march and has spoken via a video link. He will be going in person to Friday’s event.

“See you on Friday ... Big Crowd!” Trump tweeted Wednesday as he returned to the White House after a trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum.

“We are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life.

The rally is held each year to mark the Supreme Court ruling in Roe vs. Wade, which decriminalized abortion nationwide on Jan. 22, 1973. This year’s event comes just weeks before the high court hears its first major abortion case since the addition of two justices appointed by Trump, Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. The case is likely to reveal whether the more conservative court is now willing to weaken Roe vs. Wade.

