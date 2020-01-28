Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Powerful 7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 7.7 earthquake has struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica.
By Associated Press
Jan. 28, 2020
12:03 PM
HAVANA — 

The U.S. Geological Survey says a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica on Tuesday.

It was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 p.m. and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 6 miles beneath the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake could be felt strongly in Santiago, the largest far-eastern Cuban city, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago

“We were all sitting and we felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the noise of everything moving around.”

She said there was no apparent damage in the heart of the colonial city.

“It felt very strong but it doesn’t look like anything happened,” she told the Associated Press.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
