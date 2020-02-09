Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

Bernie Sanders to seek partial recanvass of Iowa caucus results

Sen. Bernie Sanders at a New Hampshire campaign event
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders poses with an audience member after speaking at a campaign stop at Stevens High School in Claremont, N.H., on Sunday.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 9, 2020
5:28 PM
WASHINGTON — 

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign plans to ask for a “partial recanvass” of the results of last week’s Iowa caucuses.

A campaign aide confirmed the plans Sunday night, ahead of a Monday deadline for candidates to ask the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass the results. A recanvass is not a recount but a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.

The state party released updated results Sunday showing former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading Sanders by about two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. The state party had Buttigieg at 14 delegates and Sanders at 12. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren followed with eight, former Vice President Joe Biden with six and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with one.

The Associated Press remains unable to declare a winner because it believes the results may not be fully accurate and are still subject to potential revision.

Technical issues roiled the caucuses. An app used by party volunteers to report results and jammed phone lines set up for the same purpose resulted in the Iowa Democratic Party failing to release any results to the public until nearly a day after the event.

Behind the scenes, party volunteers reported inconsistencies in the complicated math used by caucus volunteers to calculate the outcome of each caucus.

To confirm the validity of the data they received, Iowa Democratic Party officials spent much of the week collecting paper records of the results and checking them against the numbers reported by volunteers.

But issues continued to plague the party’s reporting, and the Iowa Democratic Party on Saturday said it was reviewing reported inconsistencies in 95 precincts.

The state party also asked campaigns to submit any evidence of inconsistencies in the final results, and it pledged to issue any corrections by Monday.

PoliticsCampaign 2020
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
