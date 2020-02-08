Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Democratic debate shows the new shape of the 2020 presidential race

1/25
Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, shakes hands with former Vice President Joe Biden as Sen. Bernie Sanders watches.  (Charles Krupa / Assciated Press)
2/25
Democratic presidential candidates entrepreneur Andrew Yang, from left, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer stand on stage Friday for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.   (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
3/25
Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, embraces Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Democratic presidential primary debate on Friday in Manchester, N.H.  (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
4/25
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), left, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) greet each prior to the start of the Democratic presidential primary debate at St. Anselm College on Friday in Manchester, N.H.  (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
5/25
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, left, shakes hands with businessman Tom Steyer.  (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
6/25
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, shake hands with members of the audience after the Democratic presidential primary debate.  (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
7/25
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and Linsey Davis address members of the audience Friday before the start of a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.   (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
8/25
Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) waves to the crowd attending the Democratic debate in Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. She is one of seven candidates who qualified for the eighth Democratic presidential primary debate ahead of New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.  (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
9/25
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) waves before the start of the Democratic presidential primary debate Friday hosted by ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.   (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
10/25
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) waves as he takes the stage Friday before the Democratic debate begins at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.   (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
11/25
Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Ind., mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, waves as he takes the stage Friday for the Democratic debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.  (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
12/25
Seven candidates qualified for the eighth Democratic presidential primary debate, which comes days before the Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.   (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
13/25
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, from left, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar greet one another Friday before the debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.   (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
14/25
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, from left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar greet one another before Friday’s debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N. H.  (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
15/25
Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, second from left, shakes hands with Sen. Amy Klobuchar as Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren look on before the start of Friday’s Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.   (Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
16/25
Democratic presidential candidates begin the Democratic presidential primary debate Friday in Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.  (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
17/25
Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., speaks next to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during the eighth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.  (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
18/25
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) addresses former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic presidential primary debate Friday at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.   (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
19/25
Democratic presidential candidates debate one another Friday at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.  (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
20/25
Presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, right, gestures toward former Vice President Joe Biden during Friday’s Democratic primary debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.   (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
21/25
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate Friday at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.  (Elise Amendola / Associated Press)
22/25
Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer speak during the Democratic presidential primary debate in the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College n in Manchester, N.H., on Friday.   (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
23/25
Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks next to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Friday’s Democratic primary debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.   (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
24/25
Democratic presidential candidate Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren listens as former Vice President Joe Biden makes a point during the eighth Democratic primary debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.   (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
25/25
Democratic presidential candidate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders participates in the eighth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H.  (Timothy A. Clary / AFP/Getty Images)
By David LauterWashington Bureau Chief 
Feb. 8, 2020
4 AM
Share
MANCHESTER, N.H. — 

The new shape of the Democratic presidential race became apparent within minutes after Friday night’s debate began: Former Vice President Joe Biden stood at the middle podium, but no longer at the center of attention.

The night’s most energetic exchanges involved Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — the two winners coming out of Iowa’s caucuses this week who consistently lead polls of this state, as well.

Hours before the debate, Biden’s aides said he would take a more aggressive tack in drawing contrasts with his rivals. On the stage, however, the new Biden seemed much like the old one, except slightly louder.

Early on, Biden did criticize the two leaders — using lines he had tested on the stump Wednesday. Later in the debate, he rebuked Sanders for his opposition to gun control measures in the 1990s. But for a candidate badly in need of a change in direction, he had relatively little new to say.

Advertisement

Perhaps more tellingly, both Sanders and Buttigieg passed up chances to criticize the former vice president, husbanding their time to go after each other. Going further, Buttigieg at one point defended Biden against attacks from President Trump on his son Hunter.

“The vice president and I and all of us are competing, but we’ve got to draw a line here,” Buttigieg said. “We as a party have to be completely united.”

The debate came as the Democratic contest increasingly has taken on the shape of not a two-person race, but a two-lane one.

In one lane, Sanders dominates, having taken a clear edge with progressive voters over Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The other lane is for voters who think Sanders stands too far to the left. That “not Bernie” lane includes Biden, Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg. The billionaire skipped New Hampshire and the other three states that hold February contests, but looms as an increasingly large presence in the 13 states, including California, that vote March 3.

Politics
2020: Democratic primaries and key presidential election dates
2020 Democratic presidential candidates, top row from left: Bernie Sanders; Elizabeth Warren; Pete Buttigieg; Michael Bloomberg; Amy Klobuchar; and Andrew Yang. Bottom row from left: Tulsi Gabbard; Tom Steyer; Michael Bennet; John Delaney; Joe Biden; and Deval Patrick.
Politics
2020: Democratic primaries and key presidential election dates
Here are key dates and events on the the 2020 presidential election calendar, including dates of debates, caucuses, primaries and conventions.

Biden has been slipping behind Buttigieg in that moderate lane, and his slide accelerated after the fourth-place finish in Iowa that he admitted Wednesday came as a “gut punch.”

Buttigieg, by contrast, got a boost by sharing the Iowa lead with Sanders.

His effective tie with Sanders there has galvanized the attention of voters here. It has also energized Buttigieg’s donors, giving him and an allied super PAC the resources to run far more advertising in the state than Biden and his allied super PAC have been able to muster.

Multiple polls of New Hampshire voters in the last week have shown Buttigieg on the rise, moving into a near tie with Sanders — and even edging in front in one tracking poll released shortly after the debate ended. Biden has slipped behind into third or fourth, depending on the survey.

The forecast of a more aggressive approach for Biden reflected the gravity of that position.

His aides say he will do better once the action moves to states whose electorates are less white than those in Iowa and New Hampshire. That may well be true, and Buttigieg continued to show that he has no effective answers to questions about how as mayor he dealt with racial bias in his city’s Police Department.

Advertisement

But Biden’s problem is that a candidate who bases much of his appeal on the promise of electability has a unique vulnerability to the stigma of losing.

Presidential politics has several examples of front-running candidates who stumbled into New Hampshire, righted their campaigns and went on to win their party’s nominations. Walter Mondale did so in 1984; George H.W. Bush did in 1988. Bill Clinton parlayed a second-place finish here in 1992 into a successful “Comeback Kid” narrative that carried him on to victory.

Those examples may no longer provide much help to Biden, though. To start, New Hampshire is a bad state for him, even more so than Iowa. It’s not only nearly all white, but its Democratic electorate tends to be white-collar. The voters who back Biden — older, blue-collar Democrats and African Americans — are scarcer here than in almost any other state on the primary calendar.

The danger for Biden is that voters may simply begin to discount him as a factor in the race and move on to others, either those who shared the stage with him, or Bloomberg.

The potential for that sort of discounting could be seen early on when debate moderator George Stephanopoulos gave Buttigieg an opening to criticize his rivals. The former mayor focused explicitly not on Biden, but on Sanders.

“The next president is going to face challenges the likes of which we hadn’t even thought of a few years or decades ago,” Buttigieg said. Democrats, he went on, “need to unite this country” and can’t do so “when our nominee is dividing people with the politics that says, ‘if you don’t go all the way to the edge, it doesn’t count,’ a politics that says ‘it’s my way or the highway.’”

Sanders denied that was his approach, and later returned fire with a sharp attack on Buttigieg’s fundraising.

“I don’t have 40 billionaires, Pete, contributing to my campaign,” he said, touting the more than 6 million individual, small-dollar contributions he has received.

Advertisement

“If we want to change America, you’re not going to do it by electing candidates who are going out to rich people’s homes begging for money,” he said.

Sanders is well known to the voters here, having won more than 60% in the primary four years ago against Hillary Clinton. In New Hampshire, however, he now faces a problem of expectations: He clearly won’t replicate his 2016 majority in a much larger field, but anything less than a significant victory here would appear as a setback.

In contrast to Sanders, Buttigieg shows all the classic signs of a candidate riding a wave. Voters who had vacillated about supporting him have started to come over to his side; others who hadn’t considered him are giving him a second look.

Buttigieg remains significantly less known than Sanders, and he used the debate to repeatedly stress one of his key themes — that the country needs to “leave the politics of the past in the past, turn the page, and bring change to Washington before it’s too late.”

Politics
Who are the Democratic candidates for president?
2020 Democratic presidential candidates, top row from left: Bernie Sanders; Elizabeth Warren; Pete Buttigieg; Michael Bloomberg; Amy Klobuchar; and Andrew Yang. Bottom row from left: Tulsi Gabbard; Tom Steyer; Michael Bennet; John Delaney; Joe Biden; and Deval Patrick.
Politics
Who are the Democratic candidates for president?
The field of Democrats vying to be the party’s nominee in 2020 remains crowded. Here are the candidates competing to face President Trump.

That call for a generational transition is one that has often appealed to Democrats and which works equally well against both of the septuagenarian men standing on the stage with him.

It’s a contrast that Biden may have inadvertently played into when, at one point, he defended “the politics of the past” saying they “were not all that bad.”

“I don’t know what about the past of Barack Obama and Joe Biden was so bad. What happened? What is it that he wants to do away with? We were just beginning,” Biden said.

The 38-year-old former mayor responded by complimenting President Obama’s record.

“Those achievements were phenomenally important, because they met the moment,” he said. “But now we have to meet this moment, and this moment is different.”

PoliticsCampaign 2020
Newsletter
Get our Essential Politics newsletter

The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
David Lauter
Follow Us
David Lauter is the Los Angeles Times’ Washington bureau chief. He began writing news in Washington in 1981 and since then has covered Congress, the Supreme Court, the White House under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and four U.S. presidential campaigns. He lived in Los Angeles from 1995 to 2011, where he was The Times’ deputy Foreign editor, deputy Metro editor and then assistant managing editor responsible for California coverage.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement