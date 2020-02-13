Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

Hope Hicks returning to White House

Hope Hicks
Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House.
By Associated Press
Feb. 13, 2020
7:16 AM
WASHINGTON — 

Hicks will be serving as counselor to the president, working with presidential son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made public.

She left the White House in 2018 and had been working at the Fox Corp. as executive vice president and chief communications officer.

Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
