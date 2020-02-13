Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Trump says he might keep others from listening in on calls

Trump Impeachment What To Watch
President Trump, shown with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in September 2019 in New York, says he may end the practice of having other administration officials listen in on calls with foreign leaders after his impeachment was triggered by a July phone call with Zelensky.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 13, 2020
11:42 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump said Thursday that he might end the long-running practice of letting other administration officials listen in on presidential calls with foreign leaders. That’s after Trump’s impeachment was triggered by his July phone call with the president of Ukraine.

“I may end the practice entirely,” Trump told Geraldo Rivera in a radio interview that aired Thursday.

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and White House staffers listened in on Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In it, Trump asked the foreign leader to look into Ukraine’s alleged involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the activities of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

As is standard practice in any administration, White House staffers, working in the secure, soundproof Situation Room in the West Wing basement, listened in and chronicled the conversation. National Security Council personnel then prepared a memorandum about the call, which serves as an official record.

Advertisement

Larry Pfeiffer, a 30-year U.S. intelligence veteran who managed the Situation Room during the Obama years, said his predecessor told him that the White House had stopped taping presidential calls in the 1970s after President Richard Nixon recorded 3,700 hours of conversations. Transcripts of those conversations were used by Watergate investigators and during the impeachment hearings that followed.

Politics
Newsletter
Get our Essential Politics newsletter

The latest news, analysis and insights from our bureau chiefs in Sacramento and D.C.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement