World & Nation

3 shot at Georgia eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of ‘Real Housewives’

In this image from video provided by WSB-TV, police officers stand outside Old Lady Gang restaurant Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in East Point, Ga.
Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point, Ga., after Friday’s shooting.
(WSB-TV)
By Associated Press
Feb. 14, 2020
11:10 PM
EAST POINT, Ga. — 

Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day at a restaurant just outside Atlanta that’s owned by singer and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss.

A man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant on Friday night and targeted another man, East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover told news outlets. Police say that two bystanders were also shot, and that none of the victims’ injuries were life-threatening.

The shooter wasn’t in custody, Glover said.

The names and ages of the people injured weren’t immediately released.

Serving Southern cuisine, Old Lady Gang is owned by Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, and named after Burruss’ mother and two aunts, according to the restaurant’s website. The first restaurant opened in Atlanta in 2016, and the East Point location — in a large shopping complex about 5 miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — followed in 2018. There’s also an outpost at the Atlanta Hawks’ home, State Farm Arena.

Burruss has been a cast member on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” since its second season in 2009 and met Tucker, a former line producer, on the show. She’s appeared on other shows, including the 2019 iteration of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.” She became famous in the 1990s as a member of the R&B group Xscape and co-wrote TLC’s hit “No Scrubs.”

World & NationTelevision
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
