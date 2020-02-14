Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Official says U.S. and Taliban have reached a truce agreement in Afghanistan

Germany US
Secretary of State Michael R. Rompeo, left, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Munich, Germany, on Friday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 14, 2020
8:40 AM
MUNICH — 

A senior U.S. official said Friday the United States and the Taliban have reached a truce agreement that will take effect “very soon” and could lead to withdrawals of American troops from Afghanistan.

The official said the agreement for a seven-day “reduction in violence” to be followed by the start of all-Afghan peace talks within 10 days is “very specific” and covers the entire country including Afghan forces.

The official was not authorized to discuss details ahead of an official announcement and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The developments come as Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper met Friday in Munich with Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani. They spoke on the sidelines of an international security forum there.

A truce had been widely anticipated, and President Trump has agreed in principle to the deal, which could lead to the start of significant U.S. troop withdrawals from Afghanistan, according to U.S. officials.

The final details were hammered out in recent days by U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban representatives in Doha, Qatar. Khalilzad was in Munich and attended Pompeo and Esper’s meeting, as did Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of the U.S.-led international force in Afghanistan.

People familiar with the plan’s outlines say it calls for a weeklong truce, which if successful will be followed within 10 days by the start of all-Afghan negotiations to set the road map for the country’s political future.

U.S. officials have brushed aside claims that a Taliban ultimatum forced their hand. And they noted that, despite Trump’s campaign pledge to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and elsewhere, the Republican president has nixed previous deals that appeared close in response to attacks on U.S. forces.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
