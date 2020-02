Stocks sink further and bonds soar on fears coronavirus will stunt the economy

Stocks on Wall Street slumped again Tuesday, piling on losses the day after the market’s biggest drop in two years, as fears spread that the growing coronavirus outbreak will put the brakes on the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 900 points, or 3.3%, as of about 11:30 a.m. Pacific time. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 3.1%. The Nasdaq composite slid about 2.9%.

Nervous investors snapped up low-risk U.S. government bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to a record low.

Meanwhile, more companies warned that the outbreak will hurt their finances, including Mastercard and United Airlines. Travel-related stocks took another drubbing.

New coronavirus cases are being reported in Europe and the Middle East, far outside the epicenter in China. The latest cases have raised fears that the virus could spread further.

The worst-case scenario for investors hasn’t changed in the last few weeks — where the virus spreads around the world and cripples supply chains and the global economy — but the probability of it happening has risen, said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.

“It’s the combination of South Korea, Japan, Italy and even Iran” reporting virus cases that has shaken investors, Ma said. “That really woke up the market, that these four places in different places around the globe can go from low concern to high concern in a matter of days and that we could potentially wake up a week from now and it could be five to 10 additional places.”

The decline on Monday sent the Dow more than 1,000 points lower and wiped out its gains for the year. The S&P 500 is now down 6.5% from its record high set last Wednesday.

Technology stocks, which rely heavily on China for both sales and supply chains, once again led the decline. Apple dropped 1.4% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 4.2%.

Bond prices continued rising. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32%, a record low, down from Monday’s 1.37%.

The lower bond yields weighed on banks stocks.

Energy-sector shares fell as crude oil prices headed down.

Real estate companies and utilities also declined, though they held up better than the rest of the market as investors pushed money into safe-play stocks.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has now infected more than 80,000 people globally, with more cases being reported in Europe and the Middle East. The majority of cases and deaths remain centered in China, but the rapid spread to other parts of the world has spooked markets and raised fears that it will hurt the global economy.

United Airlines shares slid after the company withdrew its financial forecasts for the year because of the effect on demand for air travel. Mastercard shares slid after it said the outbreak’s effect on cross-border travel and business could cut into its revenue, depending on its duration and severity.

The S&P 500 is on track for its first four-day losing streak since early August, and one measure of fear in the market, which shows how much traders are paying to protect themselves from future swings in the S&P 500, touched its highest level since the start of 2019, when stocks were tumbling on worries about a possible recession.

The chief risk is that the stock market was already “priced to perfection,” or something close to it, before the virus worries exploded, according to Brian Nick, chief investment officer at Nuveen.

After getting the benefit of three interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve last year and the consummation of a “Phase 1” U.S.-China trade deal, investors were willing to pay high prices for stocks on the expectation that profits would grow in the future. The S&P 500 was recently trading at its most expensive level, relative to its expected earnings per share, since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2002, according to FactSet.

If profit growth doesn’t ramp up this year, that makes a highly priced stock market even more vulnerable. After a growing number of companies have cut or withdrawn their revenue and profit forecasts for the year, analysts have slashed their expectations for S&P 500 earnings growth to 7.9% for this year, down from expectations of 9.6% at the start of 2020, according to FactSet.