Stocks open sharply lower; Dow 10% below recent record high

Stocks on Wall Street opened sharply lower Thursday, extending a weeklong rout driven by fears about the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and bringing the Dow Jones industrial average 10% below the record high it hit two weeks ago.

Investors continued to dump stocks and shovel money into ultra-safe assets such as bonds as they fear that the spreading virus outbreak will weigh heavily on the global economy by slowing down manufacturing, travel and spending. More companies including Microsoft and Budweiser maker InBev are warning their results will be hurt.

As of about 7 a.m. Pacific time, the Dow and the S&P 500 were down 2% and the Nasdaq fell 2.4%.

Global stock markets also fell Thursday on concerns that the coronavirus was spreading to more countries, putting further strain on businesses and supply chains across the world.

Traders are concerned the global economy could stumble as major industrial countries struggles to contain the outbreak.

“Previous crisis playbooks have all revolved around buying the dip in equities, so I wonder just how much further the fire sale will go before the market at least starts to scale in again,” analyst Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. said in a report. “But based on last night’s price action, it does appear that any bounce in stocks is likely to be short-lived. And eventually, the markets could fall deeper as investors start to think what’s the point of trying to pick the bottom in the short term.”