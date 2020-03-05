Stocks slide again on concerns over coronavirus

Stocks opened sharply lower on Wall Street on Thursday, erasing 2% from major indexes, the day after surging 4% as the mood swings back to fear.

European markets quickly lost early gains Thursday and were down more than 2%.

The coronavirus-fueled volatility in financial markets is into its third week as new cases and deaths rose globally.

That is putting more pressure on companies, with businesses lowering their earnings targets or canceling forecasts altogether as it remains unclear how long the outbreak will remain disruptive.

Advertisement

Treasury yields dropped again as investors flocked to safe investments. The price of gold also rose.

Businesses are lowering their earnings targets or canceling forecasts altogether as it remains unclear how long the outbreak will continue to disrupt supply chains, production and travel. In Britain, a financially troubled regional airline, Flybe, collapsed as it struggled with the drop in demand for flights due to the virus.

Thursday’s decline comes a day after markets rallied, particularly in the U.S., on former Vice President Joe Biden’s strong showing in the Democratic presidential nomination. Investors see him as more business-friendly than his main rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sentiment had been helped also by Congress’ decision to make $8.3 billion available to battle the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The measure’s funds would go toward research into a vaccine, improved tests and drugs to treat infected people.

Advertisement

Other policymakers are trying to help the economy. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada both cut their key rates by half a percentage point, though analysts say that cheaper credit will do little in the short term to solve supply-side problems in global business.

Earlier, Asia closed higher, buoyed by Wall Street’s gains the previous day. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.1% to finish at 21,329.12. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.1% to 6,395.70. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.3% to 2,085.26. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.1% to 26,762.43, while the Shanghai Composite jumped 2.0% to 3,071.68. India’s Sensex climbed 0.5% to 38,593.25.

Investors expect other central banks will follow up on the Federal Reserve’s surprise move Tuesday of slashing interest rates. The Bank of England has a meeting on March 26 on interest rates. The European Central Bank and others have already cut rates below zero, meanwhile, which limits their monetary policy firepower. But economists say they could make other moves, such as freeing up banks to lend more.

In energy markets, investors were monitoring an OPEC meeting in Vienna, where oil-producing countries are expected to slash output to support prices. Some analysts expect the two-day meeting to produce an agreement to cut production by at least 1 million barrels a day.