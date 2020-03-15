Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

CDC says U.S. gatherings of over 50 people should not be held for eight weeks

Two empty cups are seen on a table in an empty fan area after the cancellation of the The PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass on March 13.
An empty fan area after the cancellation of the the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on March 13.
(Mark Ehrmann / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
March 15, 2020
5:14 PM
Share

In the most extreme effort yet to slow the march of the coronavirus in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that events of 50 people or more not be held for about two months.

For the next eight weeks, organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events of that size throughout the U.S., the agency said on its website Sunday. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.

The advisory doesn’t apply to the day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses — although many of those entities have taken steps of their own.

U.S. authorities are focusing on “flattening the curve” of the virus’ spread to prevent healthcare and other facilities from becoming overwhelmed.

Advertisement

“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus,” the CDC said.

California
Coronavirus live updates: Italy’s death toll jumps to over 1,800, California reports sixth death
European Travel Ban Announced By President Trump
California
Coronavirus live updates: Italy’s death toll jumps to over 1,800, California reports sixth death
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world. We are committed to keeping you informed with the latest news about the outbreak, the best ways to protect yourself and your family, and what you need to know to plan ahead — without fueling hysteria or panic. Tell us how we’re doing and send us your questions here. You also can sign up for our newsletter. Tracking the coronavirus in California - latest numbers | All of our coverageWash your hands and ditch the mask | How to stop touching your faceQ&A: I have a cough and fever. Should I get checked?

Examples of the events that shouldn’t be held for now include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other types of assemblies.

“Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing,” the CDC said.

World & NationScienceHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Bloomberg
Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement