Packed parks and overflowing trains: Britain inches toward a crackdown on crowds

The images abound on social media and newspaper front pages: a crowded Monday morning commute on the London Tube, parks and beaches packed with weekend joggers and walkers.

With many Britons appalled by compatriots who are flouting social-distance recommendations put in place to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, pressure mounted on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to enact stricter controls.

Like President Trump, Johnson has taken reluctant steps toward imposing isolation measures that drastically curtail economic activity. Many public health experts say without swift action, Britain’s chances of averting an Italy-style trajectory, with an onslaught of cases, are dimming.

By government order, restaurants, pubs, gyms and other venues are closed, and older residents and others who are vulnerable have been advised to self-quarantine. But Britain has eschewed the tough stay-indoors approach in countries like Italy, Spain and France, or Germany, where more than two people congregating in public is forbidden.

Trains on the London Underground, known colloquially as the Tube, were packed during the Monday morning rush hour, prompting many social media users to blast the government for seemingly exacerbating — if inadvertently — the crowding by reducing service and closing dozens of stations.

By reducing the frequency of the tube, the trains that do run in rush hour are now busier which is having opposite the desired effect. This is extremely dangerous and unacceptable!!! #Covid_19 #COVID_19uk #coronavirus #SocialDistanacing #London @TfL @SadiqKhan pic.twitter.com/b94i9ntht4 — Terry McCarthy (@Terry_McCarthy) March 23, 2020

On Sunday, Britain celebrated Mothering Sunday, a holiday with roots in Christianity that today is about honoring moms. Johnson used the occasion to urge voluntary curbs on togetherness. In a message to the country, he said, “The single best present that we can give — we who owe our mothers so much — is to spare them the risk of catching a very dangerous disease.”

But many failed to heed the warning. In southwest London, the sprawling 2,500-acre Richmond Park was closed Sunday to vehicle traffic in an attempt to curb the influx of visitors. But those living nearby said crowds exceeded those even on summer holiday weekends.

People are seen walking in Greenwich Park in London on Sunday. (Peter Summers / Getty Images)

Britain’s tabloids, which often voice full-throated disdain for bureaucratic rules, took the unaccustomed role of urging people to obey instructions to stay at least 6 feet apart and remain indoors as much as possible.

The Daily Mirror carried front-page photos of crowds packed onto a beach boardwalk with the headline “MADNESS.” The Sun newspaper displayed a similarly packed-in view of London’s Clapham Common and warned in an editorial that “irresponsible idiots” were about to prompt a crackdown in which Britons would be “forced to wave goodbye to our cherished freedoms.”

Critics, meanwhile, took increasingly scathing aim at the prime minister.

“No more advice. Time to lead,” Perry Maddox, CEO of the youth-led development agency Restless Development, wrote on Twitter.

But Johnson’s government seemed to lay the blame on businesses that ignored shutdown directives. Health secretary Matt Hancock said police had been given the authority to shut down restaurants and bars that stayed open in defiance of new rules.

Boyle is a special correspondent.