European Union to unveil coronavirus exit plan, hoping to avoid more chaos

The European Union moved Wednesday to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of coronavirus restrictions among its 27 member nations, warning them to move cautiously and to base their actions on scientific advice.

Brussels is deeply concerned about the damage that could be done if each EU nation charts its own course, given the panic that reined after the pandemic first spread in Italy, with unannounced border closures that sparked massive traffic jams and export bans that deprived countries of medical equipment.

About 80,000 people have now died in Europe from the disease — about two-thirds of the global toll — according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said those scientists should be relied upon to guide national exit strategies in the weeks and months to come.

Advertisement

With Austria, the Czech Republic and Denmark already lifting some lockdown measures, and hard-hit Italy and Spain also easing some restrictions, the commission is rushing out its roadmap for members of the world’s biggest trade bloc to coordinate an exit from the lockdowns, which they should expect to take several months.

In a draft of its roadmap, the commission says easing restrictions will “unavoidably lead to a corresponding increase in new cases.” It warns that this should only happen when the spread of the disease has dropped for some time and when hospitals can cope with more patients.

While the commission, which proposes EU laws and ensures that they are enforced, does not spell out exactly how EU countries should make the transition, it underlines that “the exit should be gradual.”

Business operations should be phased in by sectors, based on such considerations as how much can be done over the internet, the economic importance of the industry or the kinds of shift work that could be introduced. Social distancing should be maintained and there should be no general return to work, the commission says.

Advertisement

Shops could gradually reopen, with possible limits on the number of people who could enter, and school could start again, although the commission recommends smaller classes to allow students to work at a safer distance from each other.

Brussels says there should be a gap of about a month between each of the steps, “as their effect can only be measured over time.”

France, one of the EU’s main drivers, this week renewed its lockdown until May 11, and Belgium appears headed in a similar direction. Spain also recently renewed its state of emergency for the second time for an additional two weeks, although it allowed some businesses to reopen this week.