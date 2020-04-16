Brazilian President fires health minister who called for stricter coronavirus precautions

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister Thursday after a series of public clashes over the government’s response to the new coronavirus.

Bolsonaro, a right-wing nationalist who won election in 2018, has dismissed the disease as “a little flu” and criticized media coverage of the pandemic as “hysteria.” He has urged Brazilians to ignore the social distancing guidelines pushed by his own health officials, asking them to return to work for the sake of the economy.

His health minister, Dr. Luiz Henrique Mandetta, criticized Bolsonaro’s dismissive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed at least 1,736 Brazilians. In a televised interview in April, Mandetta urged the nation to disregard the president’s advice and follow the directions of state governors, the majority of whom have called for strict social distancing measures.

Bolsonaro lashed out in response, saying “Mandetta has to listen to the president more” and warning, “None of my ministers are unfireable.”

Mandetta’s actions earned him wide popular support.

His approval rating shot up by 21 points to 76% since the onset of the crisis, according to a survey this month by polling firm Datafolha.

He has been compared to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease specialist leading the U.S. response to the new coronavirus. Fauci has at times publicly contradicted President Trump.

Mandetta announced on Twitter that Bolsonaro had fired him.

“I just heard from President Jair Bolsonaro the news of my dismissal from the health ministry,” he said.

Mandetta’s departure will probably further isolate Bolsonaro, whose coronavirus response has earned him criticism from several influential governors who once embraced his policies.

Lucas Barreto, a representative of Bolsonaro’s government in the Senate, said Thursday that he was resigning in protest.

“I’m leaving because firing Luiz Henrique Mandetta is absurd,” he told journalists while announcing the news.