L.A. Times wins Pulitzer Prizes for art criticism, immigration reporting

The Los Angeles Times has won two Pulitzer Prizes, for art critic Christopher Knight’s watchdog coverage on plans for the new Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and reporter Molly O’Toole’s audio story about U.S. asylum officers’ discontent with President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

The prizes were awarded Monday in the criticism and audio reporting categories. O’Toole and The Times shared the audio prize with journalists from “This American Life” and Vice.

The Times was also a finalist in three other categories:

• In breaking news reporting for the staff’s coverage of the Conception boat fire that killed 34 people off Santa Barbara in September.

• In commentary, Steve Lopez was recognized for columns on Los Angeles County’s inability to deal with its ever-growing homelessness crisis. This marks the fourth time Lopez has been a finalist for his columns.

• In explanatory reporting for an in-depth story and interactive game showing the threat of rising seas to California’s coast and the hard choices coastal leaders will have to make. The project was produced by environmental reporter Rosanna Xia, graphics and data journalist Swetha Kannan, and news application developer Terry Castleman.

The Times has won 47 Pulitzer Prizes, the first coming in 1942.

The Pulitzer judges cited O’Toole and Vice freelancer Emily Green for “The Out Crowd,” broadcast on NPR’s “This American Life,” for “revelatory, intimate journalism that illuminates the personal impact of the Trump Administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy.”

For Knight’s columns, the the board cited his work “for demonstrating extraordinary service by a critic, applying his expertise and enterprise to critique a proposed overhaul of the L.A. County Museum of Art and its effect on the institution’s mission.”

Knight noted a dramatic loss of exhibition space, practical problems with the architect’s concrete wall design, and that the new layout would have curators working in a building across the street from the museum, physically and psychologically separated from the art.

His examination of the physical, financial and architectural questions facing the project shaped public support when support had waned and fundraising had stalled.

Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine congratulated Knight and O’Toole for the prizes not with a Champagne celebration in the newsroom, as is traditional, but in a Zoom meeting because of restrictions brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

“I also want to note that we were finalists in five different categories,” Pearlstine said, “which to my mind was an extraordinary reflection on all of the good work that was done last year under what — until this year — I would have called extraordinarily difficult circumstances. But really, through all of the year, the one thing that was constant was the commitment to great quality journalism and I think everyone in the organization did extraordinary work on extraordinary stories.”

The prestigious public service prize was awarded to the Anchorage Daily News “for a riveting series that revealed a third of Alaska’s villages had no police protection, took authorities to task for decades of neglect, and spurred an influx of money and legislative changes.”

The New York Times took home three prizes, including the one for investigative reporting, for an “exposé of New York City’s taxi industry that showed how lenders profited from predatory loans that shattered the lives of vulnerable drivers, reporting that ultimately led to state and federal investigations and sweeping reforms.”

In the arts, “The Central Park Five,” by Anthony Davis, which premiered at the Long Beach Opera, won for music.

Author Colson Whitehead won the fiction category for “Nickel Boys,” a “spare and devastating exploration of abuse at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida that is ultimately a powerful tale of human perseverance, dignity and redemption.”

Dana Canedy, administrator of the Pulitzers, noted the logistical difficulties in getting top journalists and critics together to make this year’s selections.

“In the past, we have announced the prizes from Columbia University’s journalism school,” she said. “This year, of course, is different. I’m speaking to you today from my living room.”

“It goes without saying that today we announce the Pulitzer winners during deeply trying times,” Canedy said.