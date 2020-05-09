Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Two White House coronavirus task force members in quarantine

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a coronavirus task force briefing last month. He will be working remotely for two weeks after a “low-risk exposure,” the CDC said.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
May 9, 2020
7:07 PM
WASHINGTON — 

Two members of the White House coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after having contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be “teleworking for the next two weeks” after it was determined he had a “low-risk exposure” to a person at the White House, the CDC said in a statement Saturday night. The statement said he felt fine and has no symptoms.

Just a few hours earlier, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed that FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn had come in contact with someone who tested positive and was in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. He tested negative for the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. White House officials had confirmed Thursday that a member of the military serving as one of Trump’s valets tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
