Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

New Mexico woman, 105, who beat 1918 flu, is now battling the coronavirus

By Associated Press
May 11, 2020
3:14 AM
Share
GALLUP, N.M. — 

A 105-year-old New Mexico woman who beat back the 1918 flu that killed millions, including her mother and infant sister, is battling COVID-19.

The Gallup Independent reports Lubica “Luby” Grenko, who will turn 106 in August, has been fighting the coronavirus since being diagnosed April 29 at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup, N.M.

The Gallup-born Grenko was born when World War I began, then survived the 1918 flu pandemic before enduring the Great Depression and World War II.

World & Nation
Venerable but vulnerable: Centenarians hit hard by coronavirus
Virus Outbreak Italy Centenarian Survivor
World & Nation
Venerable but vulnerable: Centenarians hit hard by coronavirus
The oldest Americans — people who are 100 or older —  are among the most vulnerable in the coronavirus pandemic.
Advertisement

The flu took the lives of Grenko’s mother, Marijeta Kauzlaric, 28, and younger sister, Annie Kauzlaric, who was a month old.

Grenko’s granddaughter Misty Tolson said her grandmother remembers her mother going into the hospital and never coming out.

Tolson said she didn’t think Grenko understood the current virus because she told one of the aides who walked in wearing protective gear: “What the heck do you have on?”

World & NationCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement