New Mexico woman, 105, who beat 1918 flu, is now battling the coronavirus

A 105-year-old New Mexico woman who beat back the 1918 flu that killed millions, including her mother and infant sister, is battling COVID-19.

The Gallup Independent reports Lubica “Luby” Grenko, who will turn 106 in August, has been fighting the coronavirus since being diagnosed April 29 at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup, N.M.

The Gallup-born Grenko was born when World War I began, then survived the 1918 flu pandemic before enduring the Great Depression and World War II.

The flu took the lives of Grenko’s mother, Marijeta Kauzlaric, 28, and younger sister, Annie Kauzlaric, who was a month old.

Grenko’s granddaughter Misty Tolson said her grandmother remembers her mother going into the hospital and never coming out.

Tolson said she didn’t think Grenko understood the current virus because she told one of the aides who walked in wearing protective gear: “What the heck do you have on?”

