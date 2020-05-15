Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Hawaii governor inclined to keep coronavirus restrictions until end of June

Beachgoers in Hawaii
Beachgoers take pictures on a sea wall in Honolulu in March.
(Marco Garcia / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
May 15, 2020
4:02 AM
HONOLULU — 

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he’s inclined to extend his “safer-at-home” order through the end of June to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a talk streamed live on Facebook on Thursday, Ige said he also planned to maintain the state’s requirement that travelers arriving in the state observe 14 days of quarantine. Visitors who have broken that rule have been arrested.

Ige, a Democrat, said he would examine allowing more businesses to reopen, including hair salons, barbershops and restaurants with dine-in service.

These businesses carry more risk for spreading the virus than those already allowed, such as golf courses and take-out restaurants.

Ige said the state would look at guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for information on how to keep employees and customers safe.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
