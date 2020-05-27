Stockton man charged with child abuse in death of 7-year-old daughter

A Stockton man was charged with child abuse in the death of his 7-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the garage of the Central Valley home, authorities said.

Billy Dee Williams, 30, was arrested Saturday after officers were sent to check on the child’s welfare at a home on Candlewood Way, police said.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Family and friends identified her as Billie Williams.

Five other children at the home were taken into protective custody, police said.

Advertisement

No specific cause of death was released, but a police statement said investigators believe the girl had been severely abused.

Williams has been charged with one count of torture and six counts of felony child abuse, including an allegation of great bodily injury, the San Joaquin County district attorney’s office said.

He remained jailed and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The girl’s stepmother was home when police arrived and has been cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.