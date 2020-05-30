Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Military crackdown looms in Minneapolis to stop looters, fires and violence

1/28
One woman expresses her desire for peace and love. Despite a curfew, protests and looting went all throughout the night in various parts of the city of Minneapolis.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
2/28
Protesters hold fists in the air in front of a burning car lot on Friday night in Minneapolis.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
3/28
Protesters loot a gas station on the corner of Lake street and Park Avenue in Minneapolis.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
4/28
Despite a curfew, protests and looting went on throughout Friday night in various parts of the city of Minneapolis.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
5/28
A protester rides a motorized cart on Friday night through the streets of Minneapolis.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
6/28
The National Guard blocks the road as protesters gather on the corner of Lake Street and Park Avenue Friday night in Minneapolis.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
7/28
The National Guard blocks the road as protesters gather on the corner of Lake Street and Park Avenue Friday night in Minneapolis.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
8/28
The National Guard blocks the road as protesters gather on the corner of Lake Street and Park Avenue in Minneapolis.  (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
9/28
Demonstrators on the streets of Minneapolis on Friday.  (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
10/28
People run as tear gas canisters land near them.  (Scott Olson / Getty Images)
11/28
People attempt to extinguish cars on fire in Minneapolis.  (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
12/28
An Atlanta Police Department vehicle burns in a protest Friday.  (Mike Stewart / Associated Press)
13/28
Demonstrators in Minneapolis on Friday night.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
14/28
A burning police car in Atlanta.  (Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images)
15/28
Looting in Minneapolis.  (Scott Olson / Getty Images)
16/28
A protester yells at a member of the Minnesota National Guard.  (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
17/28
Protesters demonstrate outside a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday.  (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
18/28
Protesters demonstrate outside a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody.  (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
19/28
Protesters in Minneapolis demonstrate outside a fast food restaurant that’s in flames.   (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
20/28
Protesters enter a smoke-filled part of Minneapolis’ 3rd Police Precinct.  (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
21/28
Protesters linked in arms demonstrate outside a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.  (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
22/28
Protesters stand outside the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct station.   (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)
23/28
Protesters demonstrate outside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, which is in flames.  (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
24/28
A protester douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police in St. Paul.   (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
25/28
A protester faces off with two police officers using less-lethal ammunition in their weapons in St. Paul.  (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
26/28
A person takes items from a liquor store in Minneapolis.   (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
27/28
A man breaks a window at a tire store in St. Paul.   (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
28/28
Bystanders watch as police walk down a street in St. Paul.   (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
By Molly Hennessy-FiskeHouston Bureau Chief 
May 30, 2020
9:38 AM
Share
MINNEAPOLIS — 

Minnesota officials called out the state’s entire National Guard on Saturday for the first time since World War II to defend the Twin Cities against an onslaught of looting and violence that escalated this week following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Some of the state’s 13,200 National Guard troops were still training, officials said, but more than 2,400 were expected to hit the streets Saturday night to prevent further destruction.

Hundreds of National Guard forces did little to quell unrest overnight as crowds ignored an 8 p.m. curfew and swarmed streets and the interstate, surrounded a police precinct, broke windows and looted businesses amid random gunfire. Residents on Saturday emerged to survey the damage, some roaming smoky neighborhoods with brooms as volunteer cleanup crews.

At a morning briefing, Gov. Tim Walz — an Army National Guard veteran — and city officials sought to distinguish between civil rights protesters angered by Floyd’s death and the suspects responsible for looting, fires and vandalism.

Advertisement

Crowds overnight included peaceful protesters carrying Black Lives Matter and Justice for George signs. Many were young people of various races who said they were upset not just by Floyd’s death, but by police brutality in the Twin Cities — just the type of crackdown officials planned late Saturday. Many wore masks to guard against COVID-19, blasted music from passing cars, chanted and created a street party atmosphere with drinking but few fights.

But the crowds also included masked bandits who looted and tagged buildings with anarchist slogans, calls to abolish the police and foment revolution. They walked streets largely free of police with impunity, toting bags and boxes of looted goods past homes where residents watched from their windows, sheltering in place. East Lake Street, a busy thoroughfare on the city’s south side, was blocked overnight by marches and then fires. Business owners — some armed — guarded properties as looters could be heard plotting and then repeatedly trying to break in.

“Everything that we believe in, they are trying to destroy,” Walz said, insisting that most were from out of town, including several dozen arrested overnight.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who is black, said rioters were using protesters “as human shields.”

Advertisement

“Just by virtue of being part of a crowd that people looking to destroy our communities can hide in, that is aiding these people,” Carter said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has been a target of President Trump’s criticism since protests began, likened officials urging residents to stay home to London during the Nazi’s Blitz of World War II.

“By being out tonight you are most definitely helping those who seek to wrong our city,” he said. “We can’t do it alone.”

The governor said he planned to hold a noon briefing with local civil rights and faith leaders.

Advertisement

“We have true demonstrations planned today,” he said, but stressed that an 8 p.m. curfew announced Friday and largely ignored would be strictly enforced. “If you are out after 8 p.m., you are aiding and abetting these folks and giving them the cover they want.”

World & Nation
Newsletter
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Molly Hennessy-Fiske
Follow Us
Molly Hennessy-Fiske has been a staff writer since 2006 in Washington, Los Angeles, Texas and overseas. A graduate of Harvard College, she spent a year as Middle East bureau chief before returning as Houston bureau chief.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement