U.S. threatens to halt China airlines’ access as relations fray

The U.S. government on Wednesday warned China that it will suspend passenger airline flights from that nation if Beijing doesn’t allow American carriers to reenter that market, an escalation in tensions between the two nations.

The action responds to China’s failure to permit U.S. carriers from expanding service there in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak that prompted flight cuts early this year, said two people familiar with the decision who couldn’t be identified because it wasn’t finalized yet.

The notice was released from the Department of Transportation.