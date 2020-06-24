Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn case

President Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn arrives at federal court in Washington in 2018.
President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn, standing outside a vehicle, arrives at federal court in Washington in 2018.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
June 24, 2020
7:20 AM
UPDATED7:41 AM
WASHINGTON — 

A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling that the Justice Department’s decision to abandon the case against Flynn settles the matter, even though Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request.

Associated Press

