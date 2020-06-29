Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Jacksonville, Fla., new GOP convention site, makes mask-wearing mandatory

People wait in line at a mask distribution event in Miami on June 26. Coronavirus cases are climbing in Florida.
People wait in line at a mask distribution event in Miami on June 26. Coronavirus cases are climbing in Florida. On Monday, Jacksonville made mask-wearing mandatory indoors and in public.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
June 29, 2020
12:50 PM
The Florida city of Jacksonville, where mask-averse President Trump plans to accept the Republican nomination in August, ordered the wearing of face coverings Monday, joining the list of state and local governments reversing course to try to beat back a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Less than a week after Mayor Lenny Curry said that there would be no mask requirement, city officials announced that coverings must be worn in “situations where individuals cannot socially distance.”

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said the president’s advice is to “do whatever your local jurisdiction requests of you.”

Trump has refused to wear a mask on recent trips to states and businesses that require them.

In recent weeks, Republicans moved some of the convention pageantry to Jacksonville after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina objected to the holding of a large gathering in Charlotte without social-distancing measures.

The Jacksonville order came on the same day that the head of the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is “not even close to being over” and is, in fact, accelerating.

“The worst is yet to come,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu. “With this kind of environment and condition, we fear the worst.”

Health authorities have recorded more than 10 million confirmed infections and a half a million deaths globally, including 2.5 million cases and 126,000 lives lost in the United States. The U.S. is seeing a surge in confirmed cases, especially in the South and West, with about 40,000 per day.

Experts say the actual numbers, both in the U.S. and globally, are probably far higher, in part because of testing limitations and the large number of people without symptoms.

States such as Texas, Florida and California are backtracking, closing beaches and bars in some cases and ordering the wearing of masks.

