World & Nation

Florida reports more than 9,000 new coronavirus cases

Vice President Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence, center, speaks during a news conference Monday with Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, at the University of Miami’s Don Soffer Clinical Research Center.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 28, 2020
12:05 PM
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — 

Florida reported more than 9,000 coronavirus cases Tuesday and a new daily high of 191 deaths.

That brings the total infections to nearly 442,000 and more than 6,100 confirmed deaths, according to the state Health Department. The previous record of daily coronavirus deaths in Florida was 173 last week.

The number of patients treated in hospitals statewide for the coronavirus was steady during the past 24 hours at just over 9,000 — down from about 9,500 a week ago.

Gov. Ron DeSantis planned a news conference Tuesday at an Orlando medical center to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

World & NationCOVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

