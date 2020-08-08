Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Pakistan to allow all international flights

A sign helps passengers to find the Covid-19 test center at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.
A sign helps passengers to find the Cover-19 test center at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. From Saturday on Covid-19 tests are mandatory for passengers coming from a high-risk-country. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By By Associated Press
Aug. 8, 2020
3:57 AM
PAKISTAN — 

PAKISTAN- Pakistan has announced that it will allow the full resumption of all types of international flights to and from the country’s airports from Sunday amid a steady decline in COVID-19 deaths and infections.

The announcement comes weeks after Pakistan partially reopened its airports for domestic and international commercial flights.

Earlier this week authorities allowed to resumption of domestic flights from all of the country’s airports.

A complete ban on domestic and international commercial flights was imposed in March when Pakistan enforced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Later, the restrictions were gradually eased and Pakistan witnessed a peak in virus deaths and infections in June.

Pakistan on Saturday reported only 14 fatalities from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising its total COVID-19-related fatalities to 6,068.

