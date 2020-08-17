Strong earthquake jolts central Philippines
A powerful and shallow earthquake struck the central Philippines on Tuesday, prompting people to dash out of homes and offices, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it was expecting damage and aftershocks from the 6.5-magnitude quake that hit an area about three miles from the coastal town of Cataingan in Masbate province at a depth of about half a mile.
Renato Solidum, who heads the government institute, said there was no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake, which was set off by movement in the Philippine Fault.
The Philippines lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. It’s also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.
A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.
