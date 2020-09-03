Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Suspect in Portland death is killed by investigators, source says

Michael Reinoehl is seen during a protest Aug. 28 in Portland, Ore.
(Beth Nakamura / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 3, 2020
9:15 PM
WASHINGTON — 

A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Ore., last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, a senior Justice Department official told the Associated Press.

The man, Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Wash., the official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said.

Federal agents from the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service had located Reinoehl on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. During the encounter, Reinoehl was shot by a law enforcement officer who was working on the federal task force, the official said.

The official said Reinoehl had pulled a gun during the encounter and was shot by law enforcement.

The official could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

