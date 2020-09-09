Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Rare 3.1 earthquake strikes New Jersey; shaking reported across state

By Associated Press
Sep. 9, 2020
3:32 AM
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck East Freehold, N.J., early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence as numerous reports of shaking were reported across the state.

NJ.com reports that on Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in New Jersey. It was one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in the eastern U.S.

The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south-southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

There have been no reports of damage.

