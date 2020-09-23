Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released from German hospital after 32 days

The German hospital treating Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that his condition had improved enough for him to be released, and suggested that a “complete recovery” from his poisoning by a lethal nerve agent was possible.

Navalny, 44, spent 32 days in treatment in Berlin’s Charite hospital, 24 of which were in intensive care, before doctors deemed his “condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care.”

The hospital said that, based on Navalny’s progress, the physicians treating him believe that “complete recovery is possible,” but added that it ”remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning.”

Navalny, the most visible and vocal domestic opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill Aug. 20 on a flight within Russia.

Advertisement

German chemical weapons experts have determined that he was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok — findings corroborated by labs in France and Sweden.

It was the same class of Soviet-era agent that Britain said was used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other world leaders have called on Russia to investigate fully.

Navalny was kept in an induced coma for more than two weeks as he was treated with an antidote. Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

Advertisement

During his convalescence, Navalny has in recent days been posting regular photos from the hospital on Instagram, first showing him sitting up in his bed surrounded by his family, then up and about in the building.

In a wry post Tuesday night accompanied by a closeup photo, he scoffed at comments reportedly made by Putin suggesting that Navalny might have intentionally taken poison himself.

“Good theory, I believe it deserves the most careful attention,” Navalny wrote in Russian. “Cooked Novichok in the kitchen. Took a sip from a flask on the plane. Fell into a coma.”

Advertisement

He added sarcastically that the “ultimate aim of my cunning plan” was to die in Siberia. “But Putin outmaneuvered me. You can’t fool him,” Navalny wrote. “As a result, I lay in coma for 18 days like a fool, but didn’t get my way. The provocation failed!”

Russia has bristled at the demands for an investigation, saying that it needs Germany to share medical data or compare notes with the Russian doctors who maintain that there was no trace of poison in Navalny’s system while he was at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk.

Germany has noted that Navalny was in Russian treatment for 48 hours and that Russia has its own data.

Germany has also enlisted the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for technical assistance in the case.

Advertisement

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Last week, the international agency said its experts had “ independently collected biomedical samples from Mr. Navalny for analysis by OPCW-designated laboratories”

Results have not yet been announced.

The Berlin hospital’s statement on Navalny’s release was issued in consultation with him and his wife. The hospital would not comment further on whether he would continue to receive outpatient care there.

Advertisement

Navalny’s team has said he eventually plans to return to Russia.