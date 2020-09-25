Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Britain’s Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank expecting first child

Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Britain’s Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St. George’s Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle in England on Oct. 12, 2018.
(Toby Melville / Pool / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 25, 2020
2:28 AM
Share
LONDON — 

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting a child next year, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

In a tweet from the royal family’s account, the palace said it is “very pleased’’ to announce that the couple is expecting a baby in early 2021.

The tweet says “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Advertisement

Eugenie married Brooksbank two years ago in a star-studded royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Eugenie, 30, the queen’s granddaughter, is 10th in line to the throne.

Entertainment & ArtsWorld & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement