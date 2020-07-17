Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Britain’s Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Britain's Princess Beatrice with her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in August 2019.
Britain’s Princess Beatrice and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in August 2019.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 17, 2020
6:55 AM
Share
LONDON — 

Britain’s Princess Beatrice was married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, in Windsor. The monarch, her husband the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.

Guidelines in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus were followed, the palace said.

Beatrice had originally planned to marry her property tycoon fiance May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Friday’s ceremony had not been announced, and images of the ceremony were not immediately released.

The families of the newlyweds have known one another for many years. The pair are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at the wedding of Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie.

World & Nation

Archie, the newest British royal family member, has no title. Here’s why (we think)

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

World & Nation

Archie, the newest British royal family member, has no title. Here’s why (we think)

He’s not a prince, not a lord, not a duke, not an earl. He’s Master Archie.

Andrew and Sarah, who remain on good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said at the time of Beatrice’s engagement that they were “thrilled” with the news.

Advertisement

Their younger daughter, Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement