Britain’s Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

Britain’s Princess Beatrice was married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in attendance, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, in Windsor. The monarch, her husband the Duke of Edinburgh and other close family members attended.

Guidelines in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus were followed, the palace said.

Beatrice had originally planned to marry her property tycoon fiance May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London. The ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Friday’s ceremony had not been announced, and images of the ceremony were not immediately released.

The families of the newlyweds have known one another for many years. The pair are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at the wedding of Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie.

Andrew and Sarah, who remain on good terms despite their 1996 divorce, said at the time of Beatrice’s engagement that they were “thrilled” with the news.

Their younger daughter, Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.