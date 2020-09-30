Grand jury transcripts in Breonna Taylor case to be released today as protests continue

The transcripts of a grand jury’s inquiry into the police killing of Breonna Taylor are set to be released Wednesday, marking the latest legal turn in a tragedy that has helped propel the national discourse about race and policing.

Normally kept secret, the documents will be made public after an unidentified grand juror filed a court motion earlier this week asking a judge to release the record of the proceedings.

The motion filed by the juror argues that there is a “compelling public interest” to have the grand jury record released. In addition, it accuses Kentucky Atty. Gen. Daniel Cameron, the special prosecutor in the case, of “using the grand jury to deflect accountability and responsibility for [the indictment] decisions.”

Last week, Cameron announced the grand jury’s decision not to hold the three officers — Myles Cosgrove, Jonathan Mattingly and Brett Hankison — involved in the shooting legally responsible for the killing of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, in Louisville, Ky. The decision stirred outrage across the country. Cameron disclosed earlier this week that his office had not given the panel the option to consider murder or even lesser charges in Taylor’s death.

A Jefferson County circuit court judge ruled in favor of the motion to make public a record of the grand jury’s deliberations, and Cameron has said he would comply by releasing documents from two days of proceedings.

Officers burst into Taylor’s apartment March 13 with a “no knock” warrant and fired multiple times after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who did not know who was entering the home, shot and wounded one of the officers. Taylor, who had been sleeping at the time, was shot multiple times and died instantly.

Hankison, since dismissed from the Louisville Metro Police Department, was charged by the grand jury with wanton endangerment for firing rounds that struck neighboring apartments — a legal determination, critics say, that served as a further insult to the value of Taylor’s life.

In an interview with a local news station late Tuesday, Cameron defended the decision not to give the grand jury the option of recommending murder or even lesser charges, saying it was “not appropriate.”

“The charge that we could prove at trial, beyond reasonable doubt, was for wanton endangerment against Mr. Hankison,” Cameron said. “Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly were fired upon by Mr. Walker. They were justified in returning fire.”

In the days since the announcement, attorneys for Taylor and for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, have called on Cameron to release the transcripts amid more than 120 days of protests that have shuttered the city. The largely peaceful demonstrations have served as a relentless rally against police brutality toward Black people.

Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Taylor’s family, said that “since the grand jury decision was announced, we’ve been saying that Daniel Cameron clearly failed to present a comprehensive case that supported justice for Breonna.

“That conclusion is supported by the grand juror who came forward to say that the attorney general misrepresented the grand jury’s deliberations,” Crump said.

He added: “In America, law-abiding citizens — including Black citizens — have the right to live peacefully in their homes, without police breaking down their doors in the middle of the night, and they have a right to protect themselves and their property from intruders.”

In the months since Taylor’s death, the city has sought to implement changes and ease tensions.

Local elected officials have enacted a ban, known as Breonna’s Law, on “no knock” warrants like the one officers used to force their way into her residence. The city is also creating an independent civilian police-review board with subpoena power, designed to spawn greater accountability and transparency within the police department.

Earlier this month, the city settled a wrongful-death lawsuit with Taylor’s family for $12 million, the highest amount ever paid out by the city in a case of its kind.