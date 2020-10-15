President of Kyrgyzstan steps down amid election turmoil

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation Thursday in a bid to end the turmoil that has engulfed the Central Asian nation after a disputed parliamentary election.

In a statement released by his office, Jeenbekov, who has faced calls to step down from protesters and political opponents, said that holding onto power wasn’t “worth the integrity of our country and agreement in society.”

“For me, peace in Kyrgyzstan, the country’s integrity, the unity of our people and calm in the society are above all else,” Jeenbekov said.

Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6.5 million people located on the border with China, was plunged into chaos following an Oct. 4 vote that election officials say was swept by pro-government parties. The opposition said the parliamentary election was tainted by vote-buying and other irregularities.

Protesters then took over government buildings, ransacking some offices, and the Central Election Commission nullified the election. The opposition then announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and form a new government.

The announcement Thursday came just a day after Jeenbekov dismissed a demand to step down from the country’s new prime minister, saying he would stay on the job until the country’s political situation stabilized.

Jeenbekov had insisted earlier that stepping down could trigger “unpredictable developments to the detriment of the state,” his office said. The office emphasized that Jeenbekov would agree to resign only after “he takes the country back into the legal field, after holding parliamentary and calling presidential elections.”

Hundreds of people rallied in the capital Bishkek on Wednesday, demanding his resignation, and the protests continued Thursday morning.