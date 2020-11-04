Photos: Trump team wants more Michigan vote inspectors

President Trump’s campaign has accused a Michigan election official of failing to ensure that challengers and bipartisan observers watch the processing of absentee ballots.
The Republican campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to stop the count, which was mostly centered in Detroit, until Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson allows more inspectors. There was no immediate response from a Court of Claims judge.
The Associated Press has not yet called Michigan.
Trump’s allies chanted, “Stop the count!” inside TCF Center, where ballots were being handled. The Detroit election department was expected to finish counting absentee ballots by Wednesday evening.
Election 2020 live updates: With votes remaining to be counted in key states, Trump campaign says he will declare victory soon in Pennsylvania
Election 2020 live updates: With votes remaining to be counted in key states, Trump campaign says he will declare victory soon in Pennsylvania
Biden begins closing the gap with Trump in key battlegrounds, as election officials warn it could be days before the outcome is clear.
Photos: Election day voting is over but the counting continues.
The Latinx experience chronicled
Get the Latinx Files newsletter for stories that capture the multitudes within our communities.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.