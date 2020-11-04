Photos: Trump team wants more Michigan vote inspectors

President Trump’s campaign has accused a Michigan election official of failing to ensure that challengers and bipartisan observers watch the processing of absentee ballots.

The Republican campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to stop the count, which was mostly centered in Detroit, until Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson allows more inspectors. There was no immediate response from a Court of Claims judge.

The Associated Press has not yet called Michigan.

Trump’s allies chanted, “Stop the count!” inside TCF Center, where ballots were being handled. The Detroit election department was expected to finish counting absentee ballots by Wednesday evening.

An election worker tires to explain to election challengers that the vote-counting place at TCF Center in Detroit is at capacity for challengers. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Election workers check ballots at the TCF Center in Detroit. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A woman gives the thumbs down at a Central Counting Board vote-counting center in Detroit. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

People wait to check in at the vote-counting center. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

An election worker tries to explain to election challengers that the center is at capacity for challengers. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)