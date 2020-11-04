Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Photos: Trump team wants more Michigan vote inspectors

Election workers look at their cellphones
Election workers look at their phones at a vote-counting center in Detroit.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Associated Press
Share

President Trump’s campaign has accused a Michigan election official of failing to ensure that challengers and bipartisan observers watch the processing of absentee ballots.

The Republican campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to stop the count, which was mostly centered in Detroit, until Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson allows more inspectors. There was no immediate response from a Court of Claims judge.

The Associated Press has not yet called Michigan.

Trump’s allies chanted, “Stop the count!” inside TCF Center, where ballots were being handled. The Detroit election department was expected to finish counting absentee ballots by Wednesday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

An election worker stands among people holding up their cellphones.
An election worker tires to explain to election challengers that the vote-counting place at TCF Center in Detroit is at capacity for challengers.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Election workers check ballots.
Election workers check ballots at the TCF Center in Detroit.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A woman wearing a face shield gives the thumbs down.
A woman gives the thumbs down at a Central Counting Board vote-counting center in Detroit.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People wait to check in at the vote-counting center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
An election worker talks to people at an entrance.
An election worker tries to explain to election challengers that the center is at capacity for challengers.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Election 2020 live updates: With votes remaining to be counted in key states, Trump campaign says he will declare victory soon in Pennsylvania

BATTLE FOR THE PRESIDENCY-Diptych photo of President Donald Trump and competitor Joe Biden

Politics

Election 2020 live updates: With votes remaining to be counted in key states, Trump campaign says he will declare victory soon in Pennsylvania

Biden begins closing the gap with Trump in key battlegrounds, as election officials warn it could be days before the outcome is clear.
Advertisement

California

Photos: Vote counting continues in presidential race too close to call

A Republican election challenger at right watches over election inspectors as they examine a ballot as votes are counted into the early morning hours Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the central counting board in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

California

Photos: Vote counting continues in presidential race too close to call

Photos: Election day voting is over but the counting continues.

World & NationPolitics
Associated Press

More From the Los Angeles Times