Election 2020 live updates: Trump claims votes for him started to ‘magically disappear’

The fate of the presidency still hangs in the balance this morning as President Trump and Joe Biden duel over three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

Democrats’ hopes of taking the Senate faded as GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham won reelection in South Carolina and Democratic challengers fell short in other key races. Democrat John Hickenlooper rode Trump resistance to win in the Colorado Senate race.

Our reporters are bringing dispatches from more than a dozen cities in battleground states. Follow our live coverage.