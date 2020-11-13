Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Science

CDC says wearing a mask could keep you from catching coronavirus

Dr. Robert Redfield dons a protective mask.
Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dons his mask after speaking at a Senate hearing. The CDC is trying to encourage Americans to wear masks by emphasizing the protection they offer to those who wear them, not just to others nearby.
(Andrew Harnik / Pool Photo)
By Associated Press
Share

U.S. health officials are taking a new tack to encourage Americans to wear masks: They’re emphasizing recent research showing that a mask protects the person who wears it.

Previously, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people to wear masks because of evidence that it stops people who are infected with coronavirus — whether they know it or not — from spreading it to others.

But this week, the CDC posted a new scientific brief discussing recent studies that conclude a mask wearer gets some protection as well.

The agency’s guidance didn’t change. It continues to advise Americans to wear masks to stop the virus from spreading.

Advertisement

Science

New forecasts show why masks are the easiest — and cheapest — way to save U.S. lives

A man outside the Warrensburg (Mo.) License Office.

Science

New forecasts show why masks are the easiest — and cheapest — way to save U.S. lives

If nearly all Americans would wear face masks when they leave their homes, they could save over 100,000 lives by the end of February, a study says.

More Coverage

Many Californians, particularly Black residents, would skip taking COVID-19 vaccine today, survey finds

“But now we’re saying here’s another reason” to do it, said Dr. John Brooks, chief medical officer for the CDC’s COVID-19 emergency response.

Agency officials were influenced by a recent study led by Japanese researchers who used mannequin heads and artificial respirators to simulate the spread of coronavirus particles through the air, and assess how well masks blocked transmission.

It confirmed earlier research that masks work best when worn by an infected person who might spread it by coughing, sneezing or talking. Masks block about 60% of the amount of virus that comes out of an infected person, the study found.

Advertisement

But the researchers also found there was benefit when an uninfected person wearing a mask was unlucky enough to be near an infected person who wasn’t wearing one. In that scenario, the amount of virus the uninfected person inhaled fell by 37% — to 50% — if they wore a mask.

Science

What will it take to persuade people to wear masks? Focus on benefits to others

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - APRIL 26: From Left - Chase Gross of Costa Mesa and Savannah Martensen of San Juan Sapistrano along with other demonstrators protest the lockdown as beachgoers enjoy a day at the beach after being on lockdown for over a month at Huntington Beach during the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Huntington Beach, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Science

What will it take to persuade people to wear masks? Focus on benefits to others

The more people see wearing face masks and practicing social distancing as ways to protect the health of others, the more likely they are to comply, research shows.

When both people were wearing masks, the decline in virus particles reaching the second person was largest — close to 70%.

The study didn’t perfectly mimic most real-world situations. For example, the heads were closer together than six feet, and the “exhaling” mannequin head was doing more of a constant cough than regular breathing.

Advertisement

But Brooks said the value of everyone wearing masks is suggested by several other studies of real-world situations — including one of customers in a Missouri hair salon, another on a U.S. aircraft carrier, and several others that tracked infections and deaths in places that adopted mask mandates.

ScienceWorld & NationCOVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement