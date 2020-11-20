Happy 78th birthday, Joe Biden

Joe Biden turns 78 on Friday, meaning he will surpass President Trump and President Reagan as the oldest president when he is inaugurated Jan. 20

Trump — four years Biden’s junior — sought to make his rival’s age an issue throughout the campaign. Reagan, who also drew attention for his advancing years, was 69 when he took office in 1981. Trump was 70 in 2016, making him the oldest person to assume the presidency.

In contrast, the youngest elected president was John F. Kennedy, who was 43 at the time of his inauguration and 46 at the time of his 1963 assassination.

See moments in pictures throughout the president-elect’s life.

Sen. Joe Biden in 1991 in his Washington office. (Janet Fries / Getty Images)

Biden takes a mock oath of office from Vice President George H.W. Bush in 1985, holding his daughter, Ashley, as sons Hunter and Beau stand by. (Lana Harris / Associated Press)

Sen. Joe Biden, with a teenage Hunter, leaves the hospital in March 1988 after one of several procedures following a February aneurysm. (Adele Starr / Associated Press)

Biden appears with his mother, Jean, at the 2008 Democratic National Convention, where he was vice presidential candidate. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

Biden laughs with President Obama, who was awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, in 2017. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Jill Biden holds the Bible as Vice President Joe Biden takes the oath of office in 2013. (Brooks Kraft / Corbis)

Biden takes a selfie with students at Rutgers University in October 2017. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden watch fireworks after speaking Nov. 7 in Wilmington, Del. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden appear at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call)

In February 2003, Biden, ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is interviewed in his office about the possibility of war with Iraq. (Scott J. Ferrell / CQ-Roll Call)