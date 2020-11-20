Happy 78th birthday, Joe Biden

Joe Biden turns 78 on Friday, meaning he will surpass President Trump and President Reagan as the oldest president when he is inaugurated Jan. 20
Trump — four years Biden’s junior — sought to make his rival’s age an issue throughout the campaign. Reagan, who also drew attention for his advancing years, was 69 when he took office in 1981. Trump was 70 in 2016, making him the oldest person to assume the presidency.
In contrast, the youngest elected president was John F. Kennedy, who was 43 at the time of his inauguration and 46 at the time of his 1963 assassination.
