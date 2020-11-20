Pfizer to apply today for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer said it would ask U.S. regulators Friday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and, potentially, an end to the pandemic — but not until after a long, hard winter.

The action comes days after Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

The companies said that protection plus a good safety record means that the vaccine should qualify for emergency-use authorization, something the Food and Drug Administration can grant before final trials are fully complete. In addition to Friday’s FDA submission, they have already started “rolling” applications in Europe and Britain and intend to submit similar information soon.

“Our work to deliver a safe and effective vaccine has never been more urgent,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

With the coronavirus surging around the U.S. and the world, the pressure is on for regulators to make a speedy decision.

“Help is on the way,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert said on the eve of Pfizer’s announcement, adding that it’s too early to abandon masks and other protective measures. “We need to actually double down on the public health measures as we’re waiting for that help to come.”

Friday’s filing sets off a chain of events as the FDA and its independent advisors debate if the shots are ready. If so, still another government group would have to decide how the initial limited supplies would be rationed out to anxiously awaiting Americans.

How much vaccine is available and when is a moving target, but initial supplies will be scarce and rationed. About 25 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine may become available in December, 30 million in January and 35 million more in February and March, according to information presented to the National Academy of Medicine this week. Recipients will need two doses, three weeks apart.

Not far behind Pfizer is competitor Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Its early data suggest the shots are as robust as Pfizer’s. Moderna expects to seek emergency authorization within weeks.

Here’s what happens next:

MAKING THE DATA PUBLIC

The public’s first chance to see how strong the evidence really is will come in early December at a public meeting of the FDA’s scientific advisors.

So far, what’s known is based only on statements from Pfizer and BioNTech. Of 170 infections detected to date, only eight were among people who had received the actual vaccine; the rest had received a dummy shot. On the safety side, the companies cites results from 38,000 study participants who have been tracked for two months after their second dose. That’s a milestone set by the FDA because, historically, vaccine side effects don’t crop up later than that.

“We’ll drill down on these data,” said FDA advisor Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

A few days before meeting, the FDA will release its own internal analysis of the vaccine. That sets the stage for the advisors’ daylong debate about any signs of safety concerns and how the new vaccine technology works before they render a verdict.

They will recommend not just whether FDA should allow broader use of the vaccine but also, if so, for whom. For example, is there enough proof the vaccine works as well for older, sicker adults as for younger, healthier people?

There’s still no guarantee. “We don’t know what that vote’s going to be,” said former FDA vaccine chief Norman Baylor.

EMERGENCY USE ISN’T THE SAME AS FULL APPROVAL

If there’s an emergency green light, “that vaccine is still deemed investigational. It’s not approved yet,” Dr. Marion Gruber, chief of FDA’s vaccine office, told the National Academy of Medicine this week.

That means that anyone offered an emergency vaccination must first receive a “fact sheet” describing potential benefits and risks before going through with the shot, she said.

There will be a lot of unknowns. For example, the 95% protection rate is based on people who developed symptoms and then were tested for the virus. Can a vaccinated person get infected but have no symptoms and then spread the coronavirus? How long does protection last?

That’s why the 44,000-person study needs to keep running.

At least for now, pregnant women won’t qualify because they weren’t studied. Pfizer only recently began testing the vaccine in children as young as 12.

A decision on Pfizer’s vaccine won’t affect other COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the pipeline, which will be judged separately.

MANUFACTURING

Brewing vaccine is more complex than typical drug-manufacturing, yet the millionth dose to roll out of Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Mich., factory must be of the same purity and potency as every dose before and after.

That means the FDA decision isn’t just based on study data, but on its determination that the vaccine is being made correctly.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and Moderna’s candidate — are made with brand-new technology. They don’t contain the actual coronavirus. Instead, they’re made with a piece of genetic code for the “spike” protein that studs the virus.

That messenger RNA, or mRNA, instructs the body to make some harmless spike protein, which then trains immune cells to recognize the real coronavirus if it comes along.

GETTING INTO PEOPLE’S ARMS

Another government group, advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, decides who is first in line for scarce doses. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he hopes that decision can be made at the same time as FDA’s.

The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed has worked with states to line up how many doses they would need to cover the populations offered the vaccine first.

Pfizer will ship those supplies as ordered by the states only after the FDA gives the OK.

Company projections of how much it will ship each month are just predictions, Baylor warned.

“It’s not like a pizza,” he said. Manufacturing is so complex that “you don’t necessarily end up with what you thought.”