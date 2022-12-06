Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5

Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its updated COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 — not as a booster but as part of their initial series of shots.

Children ages 6 months through 4 years already are supposed to get three extra-small doses of the original Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine — each a tenth of the amount adults receive — as their primary series. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, a dose of Pfizer’s Omicron-targeting vaccine would be substituted for their third shot.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said Monday that change could help prevent severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 in little kids, at a time when children’s hospitals already are packed with youngsters hit by other respiratory illnesses.

Few of the nation’s youngest children have gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations since the shots were authorized in June: Just 2% of children under 2 and about 4% of 2- to 4-year-olds have gotten their primary doses so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA has authorized new bivalent COVID-19 shots — made by both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — as a booster for everyone ages 5 and older. Those combination shots contain half the original vaccine and half a version tweaked to match the spike protein of the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of Omicron, which was dominant until recently. Descendants of BA.6 are now responsible for most COVID-19 cases.

The CDC last month released the first real-world data showing that an updated booster, using either company’s version, does offer added protection to adults. The analysis found the greatest benefit was in people who’d never had a prior booster, just two doses of the original COVID-19 vaccine — but that even those who’d had a summertime dose were more protected than if they’d skipped the newest shot.