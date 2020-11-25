Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Do China’s claims of coronavirus on frozen food stack up?

A shopper walks by a fridge displaying frozen meats in a Beijing supermarket Tuesday.
(Andy Wong / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
BEIJING — 

China has stirred controversy with claims that it has detected the coronavirus on packages of imported frozen food, including from Russia and Norway.

Frozen shrimp imported from an Ecuadorean company was banned for one week Tuesday in a continuing series of such temporary bans.

While experts say the coronavirus can survive for a time on cardboard and plastic containers, it remains unclear how serious a risk that poses. As with so many issues surrounding the pandemic, the matter has swiftly become politicized.

The U.S. has questioned whether China’s crackdown is scientifically based and suggested that the bans may amount to an unfair trade barrier.

Advertisement

China has rejected such complaints, saying it is putting people’s lives first. Experts say they generally don’t consider the presence of the coronavirus on packaging to be a significant health risk.

A look at the issue and some of the conclusions so far:

CHINA’S CRACKDOWN

Packaging first became a major issue with outbreaks in China linked to wholesale food markets, including one in June on the outskirts of Beijing. That prompted the removal of smoked salmon from supermarket shelves and has snowballed into multiple cases nationwide involving chicken, beef and seafood from nearly two dozen countries. At some supermarkets, imported meat now comes with a sticker declaring it to be coronavirus-free.

Advertisement

Science

Tests show coronavirus can live up to 3 days on some surfaces

An employee disinfects the glass cover of a butcher counter to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in a food store in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)

Science

Tests show coronavirus can live up to 3 days on some surfaces

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, scientific tests have found.

Infections among freight handlers have also placed suspicion on packaging. Person-to-person transmission hasn’t been ruled out, however, and China has yet to release evidence that packaging was indeed the route of infection.

OVERSEAS COMPLAINTS

Trading partners, including the U.S., New Zealand, Canada and the EU, say they’re unclear on China’s methodology and have seen no solid evidence that their products carried the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called the U.S. accusations “totally groundless and unreasonable.” China’s measures are “necessary following the spirit of putting people’s lives first and protecting people’s health,” he said last week.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization said cases of live coronavirus being found on packaging appear to be “rare and isolated.” While the virus can “survive a long time under cold storage conditions,” there is no evidence of people contracting COVID-19 from consuming food, it said.

SURFACE TRANSMISSION

The coronavirus is overwhelmingly transmitted through respiratory droplets and smaller-sized particles passed through the air, underscoring the importance of mask-wearing.

Advertisement

California

Doorknobs, trash cans, gas pumps: Citizen scientists search for coronavirus on everyday surfaces

Keira McGee works full-time as a costume creator for a local theatre, and in her off time has recently volunteered to work on the citizen science project. The organizer hopes to collect nearly 10,000 samples from common surfaces as part of a larger study to determine how long the virus lives in the places people touch regularly. Also taking part in the citizen science project is her roommate, Jacque Rosa.

California

Doorknobs, trash cans, gas pumps: Citizen scientists search for coronavirus on everyday surfaces

The research effort aims to paint a picture of how the virus moves through our world.

Yet the virus can also be present on surfaces, and public health officials have urged people to wash their hands carefully and avoid physical contact with others. In general, the colder and dryer that conditions are, the longer the coronavirus can survive on surfaces.

Wiping down countertops, handrails and other surfaces is a common way to ensure safety. Some people have also gone to the extreme of disinfecting packages brought into their homes, both by themselves or by delivery services.

WHAT EXPERTS SAY

Advertisement

Coronavirus traces found on packaging can be infectious or non-infectious. The extremely sensitive tests being used can detect both active viruses and their remnants without being able to distinguish between them, said Timothy Newsome, a virologist at the University of Sydney.

“It is possible and may represent some risk, but it’s certainly at the lower end of risk for transmission,” he said. “We know low temperatures do stabilize the virus. Nonetheless, I think things which have been transported and surface transmission — there’s a low risk of it.”

A positive test “doesn’t indicate infectious virus, just that some signal from the virus is present on that surface,” said Andrew Pekosz of Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“I’ve seen no convincing data that SARS-CoV-2 on food packaging poses a significant risk for infection,” he said.

World & NationFoodCOVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement