Man arrested after break-in at mansion owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the field with teammates around him.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
(Jason Behnken / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Police arrested a man Monday they say broke into a mansion owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and made himself comfortable on a couch while no one else was in the home.

Police in Brookline, just outside Boston, responded to the home around 6 a.m. after a security company monitoring the home reported that alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder in the house on a security camera.

The man was found lying on a couch in the basement, police said.

Brady and his family moved to Florida after the former New England Patriots quarterback signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason.

Police described the suspect as a 34-year-old homeless man, but his name wasn’t released. He faces arraignment later Monday on charges of trespassing and breaking and entering, police said.

The 12,112-square-foot mansion on 5 acres is for sale but is an off-market listing, so the exact asking price is unclear, the Boston Globe reported this month. It had mostly recently been listed at $33.9 million.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

