Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Isn’t that exciting?

The GOAT is officially a Buc.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday a signing that had been widely reported since Tuesday, when the six-time Super Bowl champion revealed he would not be returning to the New England Patriots for a 21st season.
Brady’s deal with the Buccaneers is reportedly for two years and $60 million.
Brady, 42, wrote on Instagram that he feels “excited, humble and hungry” about the new opportunity.
“If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady wrote on an Instagram post that included a photo that appeared to show him signing his new contract.
View this post on Instagram
Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀
“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”
The Buccaneers seem pretty excited as well. After all, they just signed a future Hall of Famer who has played in nine Super Bowls, been named league MVP three times and thrown for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns, both second all-time.
Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer!— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
Welcome to Tampa Bay, @TomBrady. 😏 pic.twitter.com/VJooGYwwiA— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
All in ✍️ #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/F0sZAZ08w4— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
Tom Brady has NEVER had a losing season as a starting QB.— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
Ten things to know about Tom 👇
Naturally, Brady’s new teammates are excited too.
Guess Ima let your kids ride my horses on the beach now bro @TomBrady Welcome to the bay 🤠🏴☠️🌊 https://t.co/fbkk4kjBag— DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) March 20, 2020
Let go!! Let’s work! #firethecannons https://t.co/Z1vlxeODYx— Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) March 20, 2020
Brady wrote on Instagram that he’s ready to show he can live up to all the excitement he’s generated in Tampa Bay.
“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me,” he wrote. “I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work!”