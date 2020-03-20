Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Isn’t that exciting?

The GOAT is officially a Buc.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday a signing that had been widely reported since Tuesday, when the six-time Super Bowl champion revealed he would not be returning to the New England Patriots for a 21st season.

Brady’s deal with the Buccaneers is reportedly for two years and $60 million.

Brady, 42, wrote on Instagram that he feels “excited, humble and hungry” about the new opportunity.

“If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady wrote on an Instagram post that included a photo that appeared to show him signing his new contract.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

The Buccaneers seem pretty excited as well. After all, they just signed a future Hall of Famer who has played in nine Super Bowls, been named league MVP three times and thrown for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns, both second all-time.

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer! — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Tom Brady has NEVER had a losing season as a starting QB.



Ten things to know about Tom 👇 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Naturally, Brady’s new teammates are excited too.

Guess Ima let your kids ride my horses on the beach now bro @TomBrady Welcome to the bay 🤠🏴‍☠️🌊 https://t.co/fbkk4kjBag — DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) March 20, 2020

Brady wrote on Instagram that he’s ready to show he can live up to all the excitement he’s generated in Tampa Bay.

“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me,” he wrote. “I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work!”