Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

White House presses FDA chief Stephen Hahn to approve vaccine by end of day

Dr. Stephen Hahn
The White House is pressing FDA chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Friday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
WILMINGTON, Del. — 

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday pressed Food and Drug Administration chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Friday.

The vaccine won approval Thursday from an FDA panel of outside advisors, and signoff from the FDA is the next step needed to get the shots to the public.

Meadows spoke to Hahn by telephone on Friday, according to a senior official familiar with the call but not authorized to discuss private conversations.

Hahn signaled that he would tell regulators to do so, the official said.

Advertisement

President Trump has been pressing for quick approval for the vaccine.

PoliticsWorld & NationCOVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement