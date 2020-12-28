Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

China sentences lawyer who reported on coronavirus outbreak to 4 years

A pro-democracy activist holds placards with the picture of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan in Hong Kong on Monday
A pro-democracy activist holds placards a photo of Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan outside the Chinese central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Monday.
(Kin Cheung / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
BEIJING — 

A Chinese court Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of “picking fights and provoking trouble,” one of her attorneys said.

The Pudong New Area People’s Court in the financial hub of Shanghai gave the sentence to Zhang Zhan following allegations that she spread false information, gave interviews to foreign media, disrupted public order and “maliciously manipulated” the outbreak.

Lawyer Zhang Keke confirmed the sentence but said it was “inconvenient” to provide details — usually an indication that the court has issued a partial gag order. He said the court did not ask Zhang whether she would appeal, nor did she indicate whether she would.

Zhang, 37, traveled to Wuhan in February and posted on various social media platforms about the outbreak that is believed to have emerged in the central Chinese city late last year.

Advertisement

She was arrested in May amid tough nationwide measures aimed at curbing the outbreak and heavy censorship to deflect criticism of the government’s initial response. Zhang reportedly went on a prolonged hunger strike while in detention, prompting authorities to force-feed her, and is said to be in poor health.

China has been accused of covering up the initial outbreak and delaying the release of crucial information, allowing the coronavirus to spread and contributing to the pandemic that has sickened more than 80 million people worldwide and killed almost 1.8 million. Beijing vehemently denies the accusations, saying it took swift action that bought time for the rest of the world to prepare.

World & Nation

He filmed corpses of coronavirus victims in China. Then the police broke into his home

Mandatory Credit: Photo by WU HONG/EPA-EFE/REX (10537855h) People wear masks in the Jingshan Park in Beijing, China, 24 January 2020. Beijing cancelled many Spring Festival celebrations and close many scenics including the Forbidden City due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The outbreak of coronavirus has so far claimed 26 lives and infected more than 800 others, according to media reports. The virus has so far spread to the USA, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan. Beijing cancel the Spring Festival celebrations due to the outbreak of coronavirus, China - 24 Jan 2020 ** Usable by LA, CT and MoD ONLY **

World & Nation

He filmed corpses of coronavirus victims in China. Then the police broke into his home

China is ramping up censorship after the coronavirus outbreak. Police dressed in hazmat suits to ‘quarantine’ a man, then took him to a police station.

More Coverage

As coronavirus cases spread across California, CDC warns count will keep growing
Fear of coronavirus fuels racist sentiment targeting Asians

China’s ruling Communist Party tightly controls the media and seeks to block dissemination of information that it has not approved for release. In the early days of the outbreak, authorities reprimanded several Wuhan doctors for “rumor-mongering” after they alerted friends on social media.

Advertisement

The best-known of the doctors, Li Wenliang, later succumbed to COVID-19.

World & NationCOVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement