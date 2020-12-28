Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Croatia, rattling nerves and damaging buildings

A moderate earthquake hit central Croatia near the capital of Zagreb early Monday, triggering panic and damaging some buildings in towns south of the city. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Croatia’s seismologists said the magnitude of the quake that struck about 6:30 a.m. local time was 5.0, with the epicenter near the towns of Petrinja and Sisak, 30 miles south of Zagreb. Several smaller tremors were felt after the initial quake.

The mayor of Petrinja, Darinko Dumbovic, told state HRT television that “we have bricks and tiles in the streets and fallen chimneys.”

The quake was also felt in neighboring Bosnia. In Zagreb, it awoke residents and sent them fleeing into the streets. Security cameras showed parked cars shaking for several seconds, triggering their alarms.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic promised state help in repairing the damage while he toured the quake-hit regions.

“This year is ending the way it started,” Plenkovic said, referring to a March 22 temblor in Croatia that caused substantial damage. One person died and at least 27 were injured in that quake.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was closely following the situation and stood ready to help.

“Stay strong Croatia!” she said on Twitter.