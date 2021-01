India authorizes COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and a domestic drugmaker

India authorized two COVID-19 vaccines Sunday, paving the way for a huge inoculation program to stem the pandemic in the world’s second-most populous country.

India’s drugs regulator gave an emergency authorization for the vaccines developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca as well as another developed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech.

Dr. Venugopal G Somani, the country’s drugs controller general, said both vaccines will be administered in two doses.

The country’s initial immunization plan aims by August to vaccinate 300 million people — healthcare workers, front-line staff including police, and those considered vulnerable due to their age or other diseases.

The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing company, has been contracted by AstraZeneca to make 1 billion doses for developing nations, including India. On Friday, Britain became the first to approve the shot.

The other vaccine authorized by India, known as Covaxin, is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with government agencies and is based on an inactivated form of the coronavirus. The company has completed only two of three trial phases. The third, which tests for efficacy, began in mid-November.

Early clinical studies showed that the vaccine doesn’t have any serious side effects and produces antibodies for COVID-19.

India, with nearly 1.4 billion people, is the second-worst affected by the coronavirus after the U.S., with over 10.3 million confirmed cases and 149,435 deaths, though its rate of infection has come down significantly from a mid-September peak.

An application for a vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. is still being reviewed.