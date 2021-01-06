Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Angry Trump supporters clash with counter-protesters, police in downtown L.A. as violence erupts in Washington

Supporters of President Trump protest in front of City Hall in Los Angeles maskless while holding "Stop the Steal" signs.
Supporters of President Trump protest in front of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.
(Ringo Chiu / AFP/Getty Images)
By Erin B. Logan
Kevin RectorJames Queally
As a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in support of President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, at least two people were arrested in downtown Los Angeles amid a clash between protesters and police.

A crowd of around 200 gathered near Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, waving American flags and chanting, “Do your job,” as officers tried to control the crowd. Police declared an unlawful assembly of the gathering around 1 p.m.

One Trump supporter screamed at officers who escorted her off the steps of City Hall, yelling, “Remember there are thousands upon thousands of patriots willing to die for our freedoms. ... You need to decide which side you’re on.”

Crowds significantly thinned to less than 100 around 1:30 p.m. as additional officers were dispatched to City Hall after Trump supporters and counterprotesters taunted one another and broke into repeated fights. Capt. Stacy Spell said there were no serious injuries, although images on social media showed some with blood on their faces and clothes.

In Washington, Trump vowed to “never concede,” leading to an extraordinary violent protest of the final ratification by Congress of Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, claiming that the peaceful transfer of power in 13 days amounts to “the country being destroyed.”

Times staff writer Eli Stokols contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts and the district attorney’s office.

