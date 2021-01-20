Photos: Historic Inauguration Day | Trump leaves office, Biden set to take oath

Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday are attending a service at Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. With them are Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

President Trump said he thought the new administration would have “great success,” for which he claimed some credit.

Trump said the new administration has the “foundation to do something really spectacular.” He made brief farewell remarks at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews before he boarded Air Force One for a flight to his Florida home.

Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with congressional leaders. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Security on high alert

Police officers walk along the inauguration parade route in front of the White House. (Mark Makela / Getty Images)

Trump departs White House

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to Marine One as they depart the White House for the final time. (Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images)

Marine One with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aboard flies past the Washington Monument as it departs the White House ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

