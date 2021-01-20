Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Photos: Historic Inauguration Day | Trump leaves office, Biden set to take oath

The Air Force honor guard moves into position on the east side of the Capitol
The Air Force honor guard moves into position on the east side of the Capitol before the start of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By TIMES WIRE SERVICES
Share

Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

Biden and incoming First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday are attending a service at Washington’s Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. With them are Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

President Trump said he thought the new administration would have “great success,” for which he claimed some credit.

Trump said the new administration has the “foundation to do something really spectacular.” He made brief farewell remarks at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews before he boarded Air Force One for a flight to his Florida home.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with congressional leaders.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Security on high alert

Police officers walk along the inauguration parade route in front of the White House.
Police officers walk along the inauguration parade route in front of the White House.
(Mark Makela / Getty Images)

Trump departs White House

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to Marine One as they depart the White House
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to Marine One as they depart the White House for the final time.
(Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images)
Marine One with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aboard flies past the Washington Monument.
Marine One with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump aboard flies past the Washington Monument as it departs the White House ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times

World & NationPolitics
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

More From the Los Angeles Times